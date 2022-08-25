A rabid fox was caught on security camera footage attacking a woman outside her home in upstate New York.

In the soundless footage, timestamped July 25, the fox can be seen approaching Sherri Russo, 61, from behind before taking a bite of her lower leg.

Watch:

WOW! A rabid fox attacked a woman in a city in New York — and it was caught on camera. Thankfully, the woman is OK. https://t.co/PJc2RtHBSM (Footage courtesy of WHP Meteorologist Ed Russo) pic.twitter.com/ZdRSYtkUXK — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) August 24, 2022

Russo, who appeared to be talking on the phone, immediately kicks the fox off with her foot, but the small creature darts back to attack her leg again.

As the two battle, the fox gets hold of Russo’s arm and is seen flailing around as the woman tries to shake it off.

Russo is then able to slam the fox to the ground, but, again, the fox charges back at her. However, this time, Russo kicks the creature and sends it flying in the air.

Not deterred, the fox comes back at the 61-year-old and latches on to her arm again. Russo is then seen desperately trying to get the fox off her as she swings her arm around.

Eventually the fox lets go, and Russo gets one more kick at the animal before it scurries off.

The footage was shared on social media by Russo’s cousin, Ed Russo, a meteorologist for WHP-TV in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who noted that the fox tested positive for rabies, CBS News reported.

“A cousin of mine was attacked by a rabid fox in Ithaca, NY. She’s OK. But geez this video is crazy!” the meteorologist shared on Twitter in what now appears to be a deleted post. The video has since been widely shared on social media.

He later stated in a comment on Facebook that his cousin was able to get a rabies shot. The fox was later captured and euthanized.

Foxes, along with bats, skunks, and raccoons, are the most common animals to carry rabies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They can infect humans through bites or scratches.

The rabies virus can be fatal if the disease reaches the brain but is treatable if one receives medical treatment after exposure before symptoms begin to show, the CDC notes.

Earlier this year, a rabid fox bit nine people on Capitol Hill, including Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA), Breitbart News reported. That fox was also caught and euthanized.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.