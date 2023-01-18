Detroit Teenager Wins $600,000+ with Lottery Ticket Gifted by a Friend

How lucky can you get? A quick stop at a Detroit gas station was all it took for a local teenager to win $613,000 with a lottery ticket her friend bought her on the spur of the moment.

The Lucky 7′s Fast Cash ticket was bought for the 19-year-old at the Mobil gas station at 6500 Van Dyke Road in Detroit, ClickOnDetroit reports.

“I was out with a friend, and he purchased a Lucky 7′s Fast Cash ticket while we were at the gas station,” she said. “He handed the ticket to me and said he bought it for me because he wanted to get me a little something as an early Christmas gift.”

The outlet reports she recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and claimed the jackpot prize, much to the delight of both.

“We looked the ticket over together, and when we saw I’d won the jackpot, we started screaming and jumping up and down,” she said as she confirmed her winnings. “We looked the ticket over several times because we couldn’t believe it was real. I called my family right away to tell them the good news.”

The woman chose to remain anonymous. She said she plans to save the money.