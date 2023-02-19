A decorative helicopter fell into a pool inside the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, injuring four people.

The incident happened in the DreamWorks Water Park in the large swimming pool over which multiple franchise characters from Shrek and Kung-Fu Panda hang from the domed ceiling. At around 3 p.m. on Sunday, a decorative helicopter inexplicably fell from where it was suspended. Per NJ.com:

The decorative structure, which normally suspends from the ceiling inside DreamWorks Water Park, became detached just after 3 p.m. and landed in a pool below, officials said. Four people were treated by first responders for non-life-threatening injuries. Three of the injured left the water park, while the fourth person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The water park was evacuated of all guests after the incident, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The investigation into the matter is active, he added. The helicopter that crashed down is a centerpiece at the indoor water park and is pictured in a photo on American Dream’s website. The water park has several displays suspended from the ceiling over its main pool, including a giant Shrek and Kung Fu panda.

Video of the aftermath began circulating around social media:

According to ABC NY, four people were injured, but the mall claimed they were minor injuries, with only one person being ushered to the hospital.

“The rest of the injured left on their own,” reported the outlet. “American Dream released a statement saying they will conduct an investigation to ‘ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required.'”

“The safety of our guests is our highest priority,” American Dream spokesperson Jessica Griffin said. “We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required.”

Police said that people evacuated from the water park shortly after the incident. The cause of the display fall remains unknown at this time.