Kenosha: Police Save Motorist After Minivan Erupts into Flames

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, saved a motorist Tuesday night whose minivan erupted into flames after it endured a flat tire and started emitting sparks.

“Officers spotted a minivan driving with a flat tire that was emitting sparks from a wheel around 9 p.m,” reported Kenosha News. “Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the 84-year old-operator did not stop.”

“The minivan eventually stopped and officers ran toward the flames and pulled the driver to safety. No one sustained any major injuries,” the report added.

The police department posted dash camera video of the incident on its Facebook page that has since received over 16,000 views. The post said:

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the 84 year old operator did not stop. The minivan erupted in flames and became engulfed with fire. The minivan stopped and with selfless public service KPD officers ran towards the flames and pulled the driver to safety! Nobody sustained any major injuries. Thanks to the officers for their selfless service to community.

The Kenosha Police Department came under scrutiny in 2020 over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man who endured four shots to the back and three times to the side after reaching into a car while holding a knife during a domestic violence call. Riots in the name of Black Lives Matter erupted across the city, causing an estimated $2 million in damages to city property.

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin,” Wisconsin Democrat Tony Evers said in a statement at the time. “Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

