Police Hunt Suspect After NY Subway Rider Allegedly Stabbed with Ice Pick

A New York subway rider was allegedly stabbed in the stomach with an ice pick in what police are calling an “unprovoked attack” as they continue the search for the suspect.

The incident happened on April 19 when the victim, a 38-year-old man, and his friend, a 43-year-old man, were waiting on the northbound J train platform at the Crescent Street train station in Cypress Hills at around 4:15 a.m.

Fox 5 reports the suspect approached the two men and stabbed the victim in the stomach with an ice pick before fleeing.

The victim was admitted to hospital and is now recovering.

The suspect is described as a black male around 35-years-old who is around six feet tall and 180 pounds. He was seen in the surveillance photograph wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

He was also carrying a white knapsack.