Search Called Off for Missing High School Grad Aboard Bahamas Cruise

Authorities called off a search mission on Friday for a recent Louisiana high school graduate who went missing during a sunset cruise in the Bahamas.

Cameron Robbins reportedly fell in the waters while aboard the Blackbeard’s Revenge cruise ship near Nassau, Bahamas, on Wednesday. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force personnel contacted Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders at 11:30 p.m. to report the incident, United States Coast Guard News reported.

The District Seven Watchers crew assisted the Royal Bahamas Defense Force incident by searching more than 325 square miles.

Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Spado, Coast Guard liaison officer to the Bahamas said:

U.S. Coast Guard District Seven deployed multiple search and rescue assets in response to an agency assistance request from our partners in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. Our Coast Guard command center and aircrews based in Miami supported RBDF search and rescue efforts since the initial report Wednesday evening, and continued through Friday evening. We were informed by the RBDF this evening that they were suspending the active search efforts pending further developments, and were not requesting further Coast Guard assistance after notifying the Robbins family. We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins’ family and friends.

Robbins graduated from University Lab School.

“A 13-year kid here at U-High,” the director of Lab School, Kevin George, told WBRZ. “That’s a special kid that’s been here throughout his entire educational career. He’s an athlete, great kid, great smile, great head of hair. Just one of the kids you’re so proud of when they cross the stage.”

Robbins allegedly jumped off the boat and video footage shows him swimming near the boat. Authorities are investigating whether he jumped out of the boat on a dare.