Gyrating Streaker Punches One-Legged Man in Las Vegas Casino

Viral video captured a naked man from Long Island punching a one-legged man while streaking in a Las Vegas casino this week.

The video captured the man “flaunting his genitalia while gyrating” on top of a poker table, according to TMZ. He was later identified as 35-year-old Brian Danilczyk (pictured) of West Babylon, who claims he has no memory of the incident. He has since been charged with disorderly conduct, battery, and five counts of indecent exposure. Per Fox 5 Vegas:

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 11:22 p.m. for a reported fight at the Flamingo near the Bird Bar. Police learned a man, later identified as Danilczyk, had attacked “citizen A” who had one leg, according to police. “Danilczyk then ran off northbound to the Linq,” the report states. “Danilczyk was not known to Citizen A and he declined to press charges.”

Harrahs security later detained Danilczyk and determined that he had assaulted the one-legged man.

“Danilczyk was seen by security and CCTV footage removing his clothing at the Linq… he ran completely naked through to Harrahs,” said the police report. “Danilczyk had climbed atop a poker table game and flaunted his genitals to all who passed, exposing his privates while ‘gyrating.’”

The report added that Danilczyk “transitioned to a position where he exposed his” butt before security finally stepped in.

He has since been released from prison and has no recollection of the incident. Police did say he became lucid and cooperative while appearing in an “altered mental state.”

He will appear in court on August 17.

