The Seattle Police Department released a video Tuesday showing a man in a dress swinging a hammer after he allegedly bashed two middle-aged strangers.

Police released the surveillance footage while still searching for the man allegedly involved in the “unprovoked” attack on Thursday of a 60-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman outside the Beacon Hill Link light rail station in Seattle, the New York Post reported.

The video shows the suspect wearing what appears to be a long black dress under a dark jacket with sandals and a winter fur hat. The man can be seen stopping to pull out a pink-handled hammer from his bag and holding it up as he walks through the city.

Another clip from a train shows the man, who appears to be roughly 6 feet tall and in his 30s, pointing the hammer in various directions while talking. It is unclear from the video if he was addressing other passengers.

Police said they were called to the light rail station on Thursday before 4 p.m. for reports of an “unprovoked” attack.

“The victims were treated for head injuries at the scene and taken to a local hospital. It was not immediately clear if the two victims were together or two separate incidents,” according to the report. “The attacker fled on a northbound train.”