A small plane with four skydivers inside made an emergency landing Sunday on a beach in Oaxaca, Mexico, which killed a 62-year-old man who was with his wife.

The aircraft carrying the skydivers from Canada landed on Bacocho Beach in Puerto Escondido, Reuters reported Monday.

Skydiving plane crash-lands on beach in southern Mexico, killing a 62-year-old man https://t.co/CHC45GrYne — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) February 11, 2024

The plane reportedly crashed into a turtle rescue center, and video footage shows the scene with the aircraft’s front end crushed and its door open:

Officials did not identify the people involved in the incident but explained authorities were still investigating what happened.

The skydivers and a Mexican man were extracted from the plane and transported to receive medical treatment. They were later listed to be in stable condition.

The wife of the man who died was not harmed during the crash, per CTV News.

Additional footage shows beachgoers rushing to the plane after it crashed into the sand. Several men can be seen pulling someone from inside the aircraft and moving the person down the beach and away from the scene.

Moments later, what appears to be one of the skydivers emerges from the plane, and another person wearing the same type of gear is seen later. The pair does not appear to be hurt badly.

The camera then moves closer to the plane and shows what seems to be another man inside it. Beachgoers try to help him, too:

A Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft (N80GE) had to make an emergency landing on Bacocho beach, in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca earlier today. Locals tried to evacuate, six are injured, one beachgoer lost life.#aircraft #aviation pic.twitter.com/sXPFopnEtU — FL360aero (@fl360aero) February 11, 2024

In a post on social media, State Gov. Salomon Jara said officials were working to help the injured, adding, “To the family of the person who died, we will provide all the necessary support and accompany them in the face of their irreparable loss.”

