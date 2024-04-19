Russell Brand Teaches How to Pray the Rosary: ‘I’m a Little Blissed Out’

Actor Russell Brand has posted a video in which he demonstrates how to pray the rosary, though he acknowledged he hasn’t fully mastered some of the prayers.

“For meditation today, we’re going to do something a little bit different. We’re going to chant the holy rosary,” he said. “Now, I don’t know all of the prayers, like it begins and ends with certain prayers. But today we’ll be looking at the chant itself.”

Brand used a rosary that he said was given to him by his friend, Joe. “He said even though the crucifix is broken, Christ remains in tact.”

Watch below:

I pray the Rosary, have you tried it before?🙏📿 pic.twitter.com/NHuWP2u29u — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 18, 2024

At the end of his prayers, Brand said, “I’m a little blissed out.”

Russell Brand has devoted a number of recent videos to exploring Christianity and Catholicism, saying he has started to wear a cross around his neck.

“The reason I wear a cross is because Christianity, and in particular the figure of Christ, it seems to me inevitably becoming more important as I become more familiar with suffering, purpose, self, and not self,” Brand said in a January video.

Last year, he expressed his need for God in his life, insisting without Him he “cannot cope in this world.”

Brand has come under attack by the #MeToo cancel mob after his videos criticizing the mainstream news media, big pharma, and the military-industrial complex drew huge online followings. Various women have accused him of rape and other forms of sexual misconduct, with British police opening a sex crimes investigation.

The actor has denied the accusations.

After YouTube moved to demonetize his content, Brand said he would post his content primarily on Rumble.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com