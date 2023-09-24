Russell Brand Says He Will Primarily Stream Videos on Rumble After YouTube Cuts Off His Ad Revenue

Russell Brand has vowed to keep criticizing the deep state, media corruption, big pharma, and the military-industrial complex, while facing allegations of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013 — adding that he will do so on the free-speech video platform Rumble.

Russell Brand posted a new video Friday in which he acknowledged he had been through “an extraordinary and distressing week” — an apparent reference to the rape and sexual misconduct allegations from several women who claim to have interacted with Brand at the height of his Hollywood fame.

Brand said Rumble will be his new video home, saying the outlet is “the only way to support our voice.”

“Rumble is the primary platform that we will be streaming from,” he announced.

Since the allegations broke, Brand has faced Silicon Valley’s familiar playbook to de-platform and censor him. Even the British government tried to get Brand kicked off Rumble — an effort that the platform roundly rejected, in contrast to YouTube.

Rumble has become the home for pundits including Glenn Greenwald and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Because of its more permissive content moderation, corporate news media have tried to smear Rumble as “far-right.”

Brand used Friday’s video to slam Britain’s Online Safety Bill, which Parliament recently passed into law.

The enormous piece of legislation lays out content moderation requirements for tech companies that wish to operate in the U.K. While the bill regulates illegal content, many believe it is far too sweeping and will be used to silence critics of the government and establishment media.

Brand also warned about the “Trusted News Initiative” — noting that the presence of the word “trusted” in its name means that “trust is the last thing you should be offering.”

The initiative was organized by the BBC and claims to work toward tackling the “challenges of disinformation.” In reality, the group seeks to consolidate corporate media power by snuffing out the competition — namely, independent news outlets and voices like Brand that seek to criticize establishment power.

