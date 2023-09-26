British Police Open Sex Crimes Investigation into Russell Brand Following Accusations of Rape, Sexual Misconduct

British police have opened a sex crimes investigation into Russell Brand following accusations of rape and sexual misconduct that were reported in the British media.

London’s Metropolitan Police announced Monday that it had “received a number of allegations of sexual offences” following the stories that ran in The Times and Sunday Times newspapers, as well as on Channel 4, but added they have made no arrests, according to multiple reports.

The police force reportedly didn’t name Brand in its statement, but referred to the recent articles and documentary. It said detectives were investigating allegations of “non-recent” sexual offenses, both in London and elsewhere.

“We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us,” Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said.

All of Brand’s accusers have so far remained anonymous and pseudonymous, with one opting to use the name “Alice.”

Brand, who has denied the allegations, recently said he will air his show on the free speech platform Rumble, where he has vowed to continue criticizing the deep state, media corruption, big pharma, and the military-industrial complex.

Rumble has become the home for pundits including Glenn Greenwald and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Because of its more permissive content moderation, corporate news media have tried to smear Rumble as “far-right.”

In fact, establishment journalists are now trying to pressure advertisers into pulling their ads from Rumble in the apparent hopes of tanking the platform.

Since the allegations broke, Brand has faced Silicon Valley’s familiar playbook to de-platform and censor him. Even the British government tried to get Brand kicked off Rumble — an effort that the platform roundly rejected, in contrast to YouTube, which has demonetized Brand’s account.

