Fresh water, fuel, food, medical, and other essential supplies were being rushed to flood-stricken areas Monday after Hurricane Helene left a trail of destruction across the U.S. southeast.

At least 91 people across several states were killed after the behemoth weather event reached full force over the weekend.

A North Carolina county that includes the mountain city of Asheville reported 30 people killed, AP reports.

Gov. Roy Cooper predicted the toll would rise as rescuers and other emergency workers reached areas isolated by collapsed roads, failing infrastructure and widespread flooding.

Supplies were being airlifted to the region around the isolated city of Asheville, the AP report continued.

Monster! Hurricane Helene Seen from Space

International Space Station via Storyful

Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder pledged she would have food and water to the city by Monday.

“We hear you. We need food and we need water,” Pinder said on a Sunday call with reporters.

“My staff has been making every request possible to the state for support and we’ve been working with every single organization that has reached out. What I promise you is that we are very close.”

President Joe Biden described the impact of the storm as “stunning” and said he would visit the area this week at a time still to be determined.

As Biden waits to choose a time to visit, former President Donald Trump will visit the city of Valdosta, Georgia, which was left devastated in the storm.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the Trump campaign announced he would be visiting Valdosta “to receive a briefing on the devastation” from the hurricane and to “facilitate the distribution of relief supplies.”

As Breitbart News reported, Helene, downgraded from a strong Category 4 storm, made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday evening.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is warning of “catastrophic and life-threatening” flash flooding inland as still a possibility.