Cruise Line Offers 4-Year-Long ‘Skip Forward’ Vacation to Avoid Donald Trump’s Tenure

A cruise line has announced a “skip forward” vacation for wealthy Americans who want to sail around the world for four years instead of living under President-elect Donald Trump’s second term.

Villa Vie Residences, a luxury vacation company that offers “residential cruising,” began advertising their cruise on November 7 with different plans all the way up to a four-year cruise covering all of Trump’s time in the presidency.

The one-year plan is called “Escape from Reality,” the two-year is called the “Mid-Term Selection,” the three-year is called “Everywhere but Home,” and the four-year option, covering the entire span of Trump’s tenure, is simply called, “Skip Forward.”

The company announced the tours just two days after Trump handily won the November 5 election. Cruise line CEO Mikael Petterson told Fox Business that the vacation would be perfect for Americans trying to escape.

“Although the campaign was put together before the results of the election, we feel we have a perfect product for those who said they’d leave the country if ‘XYZ’ wins the election,” Petterson said, before acknowledging that he does have right-leaning customers as well.

“We may have differing political views, but our community comes together through our passion for exploring the world in a very real way that goes far beyond politics.”

The vacation is far from affordable for the average American, with a four-year cabin on the Villa Vie Odyssey ship starting at $255,999 for a single bedroom, Fox Business reported.

If that is too expensive, anti-Trump vacationers can select the “Mid-Term” package and avoid half of his time in office.