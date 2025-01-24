Americans Increasingly Saying No to Sex, Especially Amongst Young Men

Americans are increasingly losing their appetite for sex, especially amongst young men, according to a government study.

Sexlessness has climbed among adults aged 22-34 years old, data from the National Survey of Family Growth found. This trend is especially profound with the youth, with 10 percent of young males and seven percent of young females claiming that they are still virgins.

“In sum, for young adult males, sexlessness has roughly doubled across all measures over the last 10 years or so. For young adult females, it has risen by roughly 50 percent,” the Institute of Family Studies (IFS), which analyzed the study, stated.

Twenty-four percent of males in this age bracket had reported not having sex between 2022-2023, which is up nine percent compared to 2013-2015. For women, that figure is up 13 percent from eight percent.

When asked if he or she had sex in the last three months, 35 percent of men and 31 percent of women said that they had not.

Among those that are having sex aged 22-34 years-old, more are finding less love.

The Institute of Family Studies blamed a lack of matrimony as one of the biggest drivers for lack of sex.

“One of the biggest drivers of declining sexual activity is the decline in marriage. Married people have more sex, and for most young adults, marriage is occurring later or not at all. As a result, sex is declining,” the IFS wrote.

The institute continued:

There was a rise in the share of heterosexual males with no female sexual partners in the last year—but it was driven mostly by a decline in the number of males with one female partner, and secondarily by a decline in the number of men with two. There was no change at all in the prevalence of heterosexual men with large numbers of female sexual partners. Thus, what we can actually observe is not that a small number of men are having sex with more and more women, but simply that men and women are failing to couple off together: the major decline is in sex between people who only had sex with one person in the prior year, i.e. approximately monogamous sex.

A Pew Research study found that 25 percent of Americans 40-years old and younger had never been married.