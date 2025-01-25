FDNY Medic Suspended Amid Investigation into Alleged Pro-Terror Remarks

A New York City medic has been suspended after allegedly issuing pro-terrorist, anti-America, and anti-Israel comments on social media.

Bryan Antolos has been placed on a 30-day suspension from the FDNY while the department conducts an investigation into the matter, according to the Jewish advocacy group StopAntisemitism, which shared screenshots of the 30-year-old’s alleged online posts.

“Israel and the United States do not deserve to exist anymore,” a purported Instagram Story by Antolos read, adding, “The only way to beat the system is to remove it from the face of the planet entirely.”

“Me to anyone that still supports Israel,” read another Instagram Story featuring an image of an animated character pointing a gun toward the camera, adding, “Fuck y’all.”

Antolos, a member of EMS Battalion 13 in Washington Heights, also allegedly shared a post claiming that the terror group Hezbollah is “defending the people of Gaza, who are being subjected to genocide by Israel.”

On that post, Antolos appeared to have added additional commentary that claimed terror groups like Hezbollah are “almost always on the right side of history,” and that “the world will only know peace when it removes Israel from the map.”

The NYC medic also allegedly shared a TikTok video to his Instagram Story featuring a man stating, “I don’t condemn Hamas or Hezbollah. I actually love them with all my heart. What are you going to do?”

“What would happen if Bryan Antolos encountered a Jewish patient wearing a kippah or Magen David?” StopAntisemitism wrote in an X post, tagging the New York City Fire Department and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and requesting “immediate action.”

Antolos’s Instagram account appears to have since been deactivated, according to a report by New York Post.

The FDNY also confirmed to the outlet that Antolos has been suspended, and that the department is currently conducting an investigation.

Notably, the FDNY’s policy on social media urges its members “to avoid sharing or creating social media content that may be perceived as harassing, discriminatory, or may bring the Department into disrepute.”

