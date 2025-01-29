Report: Plane Crash at Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington

An airplane has reportedly crashed at Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington, DC, grounding all takeoffs and landings.

Update: 11:20 p.m. ET: An Air Traffic Control audio posted on X appears to indicate the controller asked the helicopter (PAT-25) if they had the airliner (CRJ) in sight. Moments later, the controller seems to instruct PAT-25 to pass behind the CRJ). The exchange occurs in the opening seconds of this audio. About 20 seconds later, an unknown pilot asks “Tower, did you see that?”

Update: 11:10 p.m. ET: Breitbart’s Kristina Wong received the following from the Department of the Army:

“We can confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight’s incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia. We are working with local officials and will provide additional information once it becomes available.”

Update: 11:00 p.m. ET: CNN reports that the Black Hawk helicopter was based in Fort Belvoir and carried a crew of three.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the deployment of additional Coast Guard resources to aid recovery efforts.

A report indicates the military helicopter may not have been broadcasting ADSB (Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast).

Update 10:55 p.m. ET: President Donald Trump released a statement, saying, “I have been fully briefed on the terrible incident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls.”

“Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders,” the president added. “I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

Secretary of Defense Pet Hegseth posted on X that the DOD is “actively monitoring. Poised to assist if needed.

The American Airlines flight originated in Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly posted on X that she is aware of the crash and is “actively in contact with authorities.”

Update 10:45 p.m. ET: Washington Post military affairs reporter Dan Lamothe posted on X that a senior Defense Department official said no “senior U.S. officials” were onboard.

NBC4 in Washington reports the water temperature is currently 35 degrees F. The report says at least four survivors were recovered and transported to hospitals.

CNN reports that three U.S. Army soldiers were onboard the helicpoter.

Update 10:08 p.m. ET: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement indicating that a PSA Airlines regional jet, “operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines,” “collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach” to Reagan Airport. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

Vice President JD Vance posted that he is praying for all involved in the midair collision in D.C.:

“All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update,” the Reagan Airport announced on social media Wednesday night.

Reporter Allison Papson with Fox5DC announced that that D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed that “a small aircraft is down in the Potomac River in the vicinity of Reagan National Airport.

“DC Fire and EMS confirms a small aircraft is down in the Potomac River in the vicinity of Reagan National Airport. Fireboats on scene. All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open,” announced Papson on X.

Other social media users shared video from outside the scene.

Though reports on social media were that a plane collided with a military helicopter, according to WUSA9, the exact cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.