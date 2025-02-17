A Good Samaritan in New Mexico took down a bank robber last month as the thief tried to run off with more than $2,000 in stolen cash, according to authorities.

Humberto Garcia Rodriguez was sitting in the lobby at a Bank of Montreal (BMO) in Albuquerque, when he witnessed a man walk in and push a woman out of the way to talk to the teller, according to a report by KOB 4.

The man, later identified as John Martin, had just robbed the same bank a month earlier, according to court documents.

Police said Martin mimed a gun at the teller and demanded cash. Meanwhile, Rodriguez decided to take action.

Video footage shows Rodriguez getting behind Martin and tackling him before he could make his getaway. As the scuffle commenced, a total of $2,422 in cash went flying into the air, scattering at the men’s feet.

As the struggle continued, other patrons and staff joined the effort to keep Martin down while waiting for authorities to arrive.

Police arrived minutes later and took the bank robber into custody.

Martin has since been charged with robbery. His photo was taken at the police station, joining several other mugshots accumulated in relation to previous alleged crimes involving drug charges, assault, and prostitution, KOB 4 reported.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, is being hailed a hero for his action in stopping the crime.

