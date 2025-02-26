First Responders Called to Small Plane Crash in Vermont

A small plane crashed in Manchester, Vermont, on Wednesday morning, and a rescue mission is underway.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. near Equinox Mountain. The plane involved is a Piper Cherokee Charger — a single engine plane — holding a maximum of four individuals, including the pilot. According to Flightradar24, the flight took off from Baltimore around 6 a.m.

According to Accuweather, rescue missions were underway, with first responders locating the plane before noon. It added that the search and rescue mission proved to be more difficult given the snowy, icy, and foggy conditions. Reports indicate three individuals were injured in the crash, but details remain unknown.

“Presently, eight of our members trained in technical rescue are in Manchester, preparing to provide assistance with any technical rescue requirements,” the City of Rutland Fire Department posted Wednesday afternoon.

“The Manchester Fire Department and several other agencies, including helicopters from the New York State Police, are currently removing patients from a plane crash on Mount Equinox,” it added.

The incident comes on the heels of several commercial scares and a tragedy over the Potomac River, when an American Airlines jet — inbound from Kansas — and a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter collided over Washington, DC, as the plane approached Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. All 67 aboard both the plane and helicopter were killed.

On Tuesday, a Southwest Airlines plane made news after nearly touching down before revving back up and ascending back into the air to avoid a collision with a FlexJet business jet crossing the runway.

That same day, an American Airlines flight from Boston aborted its landing at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, to avoid a plane departing from the same runway. FAA said in a statement that “an air traffic controller instructed American Flight 2246 to perform a go-around at Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA) Airport to ensure separation was maintained between this aircraft and a preceding departure from the same runway.”