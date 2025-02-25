A Southwest Airlines flight aborted its landing after nearly colliding with another plane crossing the runway at Chicago’s Midway Airport on Tuesday morning, video shows.

The video shows the airliner — Flight 2504 — nearly touching down before revving back up and ascending back into the air. Ahead, one can see what has been described by NBC Chicago as an “unauthorized” FlexJet business jet crossing the runway.

“The flight safely landed “after the crew performed a precautionary go-around to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway,” according to a statement from Southwest.

“The Crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident,” the statement added. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.”

Per NBC Chicago:

Audio captured from live air traffic control communications, or LiveATC indicated Southwest Airlines Flight 2504 was cleared to land on Runway 31C by local controllers, with the jet, FlexJet 560 taxing for departure and communicating with ground control at a different frequency. In the audio, the jet was instructed to cross runway 31L, but stopped short of runway 31C to allow the Southwest Flight to land. Some confusion about the clearance occurs, with the controlling then repeating the instruction.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an investigation into the incident.

“The crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 2504 initiated a go-around when a business jet entered the runway without authorization at Chicago Midway Airport,” the FAA stated.

“The FAA is investigating the incident, which occurred around 8:50 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Feb. 25,” it added.

The near miss follows a stressful and devastating month for aviation following the tragic incident over the Potomac River, as an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter collided over Washington, DC, killing all 67 aboard both the plane and helicopter.

The FAA reported two other incidents on Tuesday, as a JetBlue Flight 967 diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport after reporting a possible engine issue. Additionally, a United Airlines Flight 1544 returned to Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday over another possible engine issue.