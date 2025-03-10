Department of Agriculture Cancels Grant that Recognizes the Menstrual Cycles of ‘Transgender Men’

The Department of Agriculture has cancelled a grant that recognizes menstrual cycles in ‘transgender men’ highlighted by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins last week.

The grant awarded by USDA was specifically for Southern University Agricultural & Mechanical College in Louisiana. A description of the grant states in part that “the first occurrence of menstruation occurs at approximately 12 years of age and ends with menopause at roughly 51 years of age.”

“A woman will have a monthly menstrual cycle for about 40 years of her life, averaging to about 450 periods over the course of her lifetime,” it continues, contending that it is “also important to recognize that transgender men and people with masculine gender identities, intersex and non-binary persons may also menstruate.”

Piggybacking off the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts, Rollins announced that they have cancelled the grant, worth $600,000.

The grant description states its purpose:

This integrated project involves research, extension, and teaching components proposed to address the growing concerns and issues surrounding menstruation, including the potential health risks posed to users of synthetic feminine hygiene products (FHP), advancing research in the development of FHP that use natural materials, as well as providing menstrual hygiene management (MHM) education for young women and girls. The specific objectives of this project are: a) to produce three natural fibers; regenerative cotton, regenerative wool and industrial hemp (cannabis sativa); b) to develop patents for sustainable feminine hygiene sanitary products using the three natural fibers; c) to evaluate the fhp made from each of the natural fibers in comparison to the standard synthetic product; d) to educate young women and girls about mhm through an extension program; e) to enhance instruction for students in the college of agricultural, family and consumer sciences and f) to provide a local fiber processing center for fiber growers in Louisiana.

Rollins wrote a social media post highlighting the grant and urging Americans to “keep sending us tips,” alerting of more government waste.

“THANK YOU, @approject! The insanity is ending and the restoration of America is underway. ❤️,” she added.

This is not the first savings USDA has publicly announced. Last month Rollins highlighted the meeting of DOGE USDA, posting one of their discoveries: A $324,671 grant for what Rollins described as “Increasing DEIA Programming for Integrated Pest Management” — DEIA standing for “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility.”

“Acknowledging potential historical exclusion, the Regional IPM Centers align with USDA priorities to advance racial justice,” a summary of that read, calling for the establishment of a DEIA foundation “via a steering committee and DEIA training for IPM staff.”

“The goal is to drive cultural change within the IPM discipline, fostering a more inclusive community reflective of the U.S. population,” it added.

“You can’t make this up,” Rollins remarked.