VIDEO: 30+ People Killed as Severe Weather Hits Parts of U.S.

Severe weather has left over 30 people dead early Sunday after slamming into parts of the United States.

AccuWeather reported in an update 12 people died in Missouri, eight in Kansas, three in Arkansas, six in Mississippi, three in Texas, and one in Oklahoma.

The storms blew in over the past three days bringing winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flooding to more than 20 states and millions of people.

“At least six new deaths and 29 injuries are being reported in Mississippi as a new round of severe weather ripped through the United States Saturday night into Sunday,” the outlet said.

An Alabama man who lost his home to one of the storms told WCNC, “And this room that you see right here, that’s my bedroom. I would have been in that room because that’s where I spend all my time.”

Video footage shows his destroyed home:

A tractor-trailer was knocked over due to high winds in Missouri and its driver recalled the harrowing incident when speaking with a reporter.

“I had glass flying everywhere into my face and on my arms and everything,” he said, adding that a tornado smashed into a nearby gas station and restaurant.

“There were tons of people up in the store that were just running around crying and screaming. It was pretty scary,” he explained:

The AccuWeather report said three people are missing in Mississippi following the damaging storms.

“Dust storms spurred by the system’s early high winds claimed almost a dozen lives on Friday. Eight people died in a Kansas highway pileup involving at least 50 vehicles, according to the state highway patrol,” the Associated Press (AP) reported on Sunday.

The outlet noted that three individuals died in car wrecks when a dust storm hit Amarillo, Texas.

Video footage shows the dust storm causing low visibility in Texas:

“The extreme weather conditions were forecast to impact an area that is home to more than 100 million people, with winds threatening blizzard conditions in colder northern areas and fanning the wildfire risk in warmer, drier places to the south,” the AP article read, adding that blizzard warnings were issued for those in parts of western Minnesota and eastern South Dakota on Saturday.