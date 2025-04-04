Columnist Quits ‘Washington Post’ Over Jeff Bezos’ ‘Significant Shift’ in ‘Mission’

Columnist Eugene Robinson has reportedly revealed to his colleagues at the Washington Post that he is quitting the newspaper due to its owner, Jeff Bezos, implementing a “significant shift” in the company’s “mission.”

“Eugene Robinson is leaving The Washington Post, per an email he sent to the staff this morning,” New York Times reporter Ben Mullin said in an X post Thursday, sharing an email purportedly sent from Robinson to the newspaper’s employees.

“Dear colleagues, I wanted to let you know that I’ve decided to leave The Post,” Robinson wrote, adding that Bezos’ plans for a “significant shift” is what “spurred” him to make this decision.

“The announced ‘significant shift’ in our section’s mission has spurred me to decide that it’s time for my next chapter,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist added.

“I wish nothing but the very best for the paper and for all of you. I won’t be a stranger, and I’ll be reading your unparalleled work every single day,” Robinson, who has worked at the Washington Post for over four decades, concluded.

The columnist’s announcement comes after Bezos’ decision to overhaul the newspaper’s editorial pages.

In February, Robinson reacted to the changes, telling MSNBC’s Morning Joe, “This is not the way we have worked to produce what is, I believe, objectively the best opinion section in American journalism.”

“I think it’s a mistake journalistically, I think it’s a mistake as a business proposition but, you know, it leaves us with choices and decisions to make about our futures,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported in late October, less than two weeks before the 2024 presidential election the Washington Post‘s editorial board announced it would not be endorsing any candidates in the upcoming presidential election.

Bezos had reportedly ordered the non-endorsement amid early vote trends appearing to favor Trump. The decision was the first time in 36 years the Post chose not to endorse a presidential candidate — a major blow to then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Amazon founder — who has several large contracts with the U.S. government — was later seen with his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, attending President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

Robinson is not the only Washington Post writer to exit the newspaper. Longtime columnist Ruth Marcus and editorial cartoonist Ann Telnaes have also said their goodbyes in recent months.

Amusingly, Telnaes revealed she quit the newspaper after it axed a sketch she made featuring Bezos on bended knee for President Trump.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.