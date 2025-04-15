Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) lost out on $4 million in public matching funds in his comeback bid for New York City Mayor, the New York Post reported.

“Last Friday, the campaign was informed by the campaign finance board that, due to a technical software error, contributions collected on one of our vendor platforms, NGP, were missing one of the fields required by the Campaign Finance Board, and so while we met the thresholds necessary to receive matching funds, the campaign had to remedy this technical matter,” campaign spokesperson Rich Azzopardi told the outlet.

“We have since fully addressed the software issue and have complied with all requirements and will be submitting the proper documentation to the Board within the one week grace period the board allows to remedy technical issues to receive our eligible matching funds on May 12.”

According to The Post, Cuomo’s campaign missed out on $4,174,643.75 in matching funds on $332,350 — the city matches funds for donations up to $2,150 8-to-1 from city residents to open up the contest to less wealthy candidates.

The Campaign Finance Board made its decision on Tuesday morning, after the Cuomo campaign sent an urgent weekend email to donors asking them to fill out forms and digitally supply their signatures to enable matching funds, according to the report.

The email had a subject line that read: “Urgent – Action Required” and stressed, “THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT.”

“We need you to complete the form included in this additional email, TODAY IF AT ALL POSSIBLE. We apologize for the inconvenience, but it is critical that we get these forms back as soon as possible,” the email reportedly read.

Cuomo’s campaign has raised approximately $2.5 million in donations so far, not counting the super PAC that has obtained millions more. Polling indicates Cuomo is the front-runner in the race to oust current Mayor Eric Adams (D).