A man who identifies as a woman is set to become the first “transgender” individual to compete in the Miss Maine USA pageant on May 10-11, WGME reported on Monday.

Twenty-four-year-old Isabelle St. Cyr of Monson is one among several other biological males who have been competing in beauty pageants across the nation and around the world.

According to St. Cyr, changes in the rules allowed such individuals to compete.

During an interview with the Piscataquis Observer, St. Cyr said he had always wanted to compete in pageants. The outlet noted the farm owner began transitioning while he was in high school and started the medical transition when he was 20.

“The Miss Maine USA website states contestants must be ‘a medically recognized female.’ St. Cyr said she believes this must mean every contestant’s birth certificate must list them as female and transgender contestants must be working with a doctor,” the Observer article said.

St. Cyr claimed he did not want to compete to make a political statement but merely because “I love pageants and I just happen to be trans.”

He recently told WMTW that he always knew he wanted to be a mother. “I knew I always wanted to be the feminine role in life,” he said:

Per the Observer, “The pageant takes place over two days and consists of three categories: swimwear/activewear, gown, and interview. The interview portion of the competition makes up 50 percent of each contestant’s score while swimwear/activewear and gown are 25 percent each.”

Maine Democrats have recently been pushing to amend the state constitution to allow transgender-identifying males to compete in sports meant for females, per Breitbart News.

The news came after “the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against Maine for its refusal to comply with President Trump’s executive order ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,’ which interprets Title IX to prohibit the inclusion of males in female sports,” the article said.