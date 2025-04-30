Florida Woman Sentenced to Life for Getting Ex Killed After He Wins Shared Custody of Daughter

A Florida woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last week. She was found guilty of having her former stepfather kill her ex after he won shared custody of their four-year-old daughter.

Rachiel Moore, 27, was found guilty of first degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence on Thursday, and was immediately sentenced by Santa Rosa Circuit Court Judge Clifton Drake to life in state prison without parole, Florida State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden said in a press release.

On March 19, 2023, Colby Vinson was fatally shot outside his apartment while unloading groceries with his young daughter, for whom he had been granted shared custody earlier that week, Madden said.

When deputies responded to the crime scene, they found the four-year-old child sitting next to her father’s body, according to a report by WEAR.

Moore’s former stepfather, Jason Curtis, was determined to be the person who shot and killed the 24-year-old man in the presence of his child.

Investigators found that Moore — the child’s mother — communicated with Curtis for an entire week regarding him driving from Alabama to Florida to kill Vinson.

Authorities also discovered that Moore paid Curtis gas money to make the trip, and gave him all of Vinson’s personal information so that he could identify, locate, and murder her ex.

Police said Vinson — who had just been “awarded 50/50 custody” of his and Moore’s daughter — was shot “outside his front door” less than a week after his shared custody win, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office 2023 arrest warrant for Curtis, obtained by People.

After being forced to share custody of her child, Moore reportedly lamented the outcome of her custody battle with Vinson to Curtis via Facebook Messenger. Curtis then replied by sending photos of guns and knives and told her “not to worry about it,” police said.

The 27-year-old then paid her former stepfather $50 for gas, the arrest warrant states.

Upon initially speaking with police, Moore insisted she didn’t think Curtis “would do something like this,” adding, “this looks bad” for her.

She then deleted the Facebook Messenger app from her phone, falsely believing it would delete the conversation between her and Curtis, the 2023 warrant states.

