The world’s tallest and smallest dogs met for a playdate recently in Idaho Falls and the result was the blossoming of a unique friendship.

Reginald is a 7-year-old Great Dane from Idaho and Pearl is a 4-year-old Chihuahua from Florida. They both carry their titles from Guinness World Records, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Friday, noting the organization arranged their playdate.

Pearl is 3.59 inches tall while Reginald is 3-foot-3, but both seemed to like each other during their meet-up, according to video footage of the event.

At one point in the clip, Pearl is seen staring wide-eyed at the camera while sitting in a doggie food bowl as Reginald sniffed her neck:

Pearl’s owner, Vanesa Semler, said of the meeting, “For me, (it) was a huge, pleasant surprise from day one because Reggie is like Pearl, in bigger size. He is so gentle, so friendly,” later adding she believes her dog “found a good friend” in him.

Photos show the dogs lounging on a couch, playing outside, and Pearl taking a break in what appears to be a small measuring cup:

Reginald’s owner, Sam Johnson Reiss, said he was cautious and slightly anxious when meeting the tiny Pearl. “He was very careful, like he didn’t step on her or anything or anything crazy. He was just very aware that she was there.”

During an interview with Guinness World Records, she said one advantage of having such a large dog was that she never had to bend down to pet him.

“My face is never dry because it’s always being licked, and my heart is always full because he’s the best part of it,” she added.

According to the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) website, Great Danes are friendly, patient, and dependable dogs who are a joy to live with if the owner understands they are, literally, a big commitment.

The AKC describes Chihuahuas as charming, graceful, and sassy dogs with big personalities. Theyare one of the oldest breeds of the Americas.