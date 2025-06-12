Police Rescue Woman from Burning Car After It Flips Over on Highway

Law enforcement on Sunday saved a 68 year-old woman after they rescued her from a vehicle fire when her car flipped over during a crash in New York.

The vehicle fire occurred on Sunday around 4:00 A.M. when Chester Police Department sent units and other emergency services to respond to a “report of a motor vehicle on Kings Highway near Knapps View Park.”

Authorities discovered that the woman was still trapped in the vehicle as the car was engulfed in flames.

“Officer Nicholas Contino was the first police officer to arrive on scene,” authorities said in a statement.

The statement continued, “He gave his fire extinguisher to a passing motorist and worked to locate the operator in the vehicle. He was able to break the sunroof glass and free her from the vehicle. With the assistance of two passing motorists and a paramedic from Empress EMS, she was removed from the vehicle and away from the fire.”

The woman, after being saved, was sent to Westchester Medical Center’s Burn Unit and is in stable condition.

“Officer Contino’s effort greatly increased the motorist’s chances for survival and he is commended for a job well done,” law enforcement remarked.