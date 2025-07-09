Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Unemployed, Selling Used Clothes Online After Arrest at Anti-Israel Protest

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) daughter is without a job and trying to sell her used clothing online more than a year after being arrested at an anti-Israel protest at Columbia University, the New York Post reported.

“Unemployment got me,” Omar’s 22-year-old activist daughter Isra Hirsi said in an Instagram Story.

“I am now selling on [Depop]!! Check out if u wish,” Hirsi wrote to her 82,000 followers with a link to her page on the clothing resale app.

Hirsi was looking to sell several skirts, a pair of Dr. Martens boots, and a “beloved multicolored striped cardigan,” according to the report.

Hirsi was one of more than 100 anti-Israel protesters who were arrested in April 2024 by NYPD after establishing an encampment on Columbia University’s campus. Hirsi, who described herself as a “hyper-woke” member of the Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) group, was suspended from Barnard College after being arrested. The college’s president lifted the punishment less than a week later after Hirsi claims she was homeless and without food after being kicked out of the school, according to the report.

Hirsi graduated from the $90,000-per-year school in May.

“There is no greater joy as a parent than seeing your child succeed, and today I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to see my eldest daughter Isra Hirsi graduate college,” Omar posted to Facebook at the time.

“It’s been an incredible four years of tremendous growth and challenges as she navigated college life through a pandemic, moved to NYC and a righteous fight against Columbia University’s support of genocide,” she added. “I am so proud of you, Isra and I can’t wait to see you flourish in the real world.”

Several top companies have vowed not to hire graduates who have harassed or discriminated against Jewish students during anti-Israel college protests following the Oct. 7 Hamas-led terror attack in Israel. It is unclear if Hirsi’s unemployment status is related to her anti-Israel activities at Barnard and Columbia, the report notes.