Fundraiser Launched for Permanent Memorial to Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University

Utah State Sen. Daniel McCay (R) has launched a fundraiser to establish a permanent memorial at Utah Valley University for Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on campus during an event on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old conservative firebrand and devout follower of Jesus Christ was shot and killed at the first stop of his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University. Kirk is survived by his wife Erika and his two young children. The killer is still at large.

“We come together with heavy hearts to honor the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk, a fearless voice for truth, freedom, and conservative values,” McCay said on the fundraising campaign, hosted on GiveSendGo. “Charlie’s unwavering commitment to empowering young people, defending liberty, and fostering critical thinking touched countless lives, including many at Utah Valley University (UVU). His passion for engaging students in meaningful dialogue and inspiring civic responsibility left an indelible mark on our campus and beyond.”



McCay set the fundraising goal to $50,000 “to create a dignified and lasting tribute.” The fundraiser had amassed over $2,000 by the time of publication from 39 separate donations.

“God bless Charlie Kirk’s family and may he rest in peace in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” one donor wrote.

“One of a generation that ignited an entire generation. A bullet can’t stop him. Let’s keep his memory, mission, and momentum alive. Thanks for organizing this Senator!” another donor wrote.

McCay said the memorial will be a “beautifully crafted monument” that “reflects Charlie’s stature and influence” and will include a quote from Kirk saying: “Good men must die, but death can’t kill their names.”

“These words reflect the timeless truth that Charlie’s name, ideas, and influence will live on in the hearts and minds of those he inspired,” McCay wrote.

“The memorial will serve as a gathering place for students, faculty, and visitors to reflect on Charlie’s legacy of courage, conviction, and dedication to fostering open discourse. It will stand as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging future generations at UVU to engage boldly in the battle of ideas and stand firm in their principles,” he continued.

The donations will cover the costs of design and construction, the plaque and inscription, landscaping and maintenance, and permits and approvals, McCay said.

Another fundraiser on GiveSendGo has been created to raise money for Kirk’s family.