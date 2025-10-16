Obama Endorses Democrat Abigail Spanberger in Virginia Governor’s Race

Former President Barack Obama is endorsing former Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) in the Virginia governor’s race, even appearing in big ads in favor of the Democrat gubernatorial hopeful.

Spanberger, running against Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, is enjoying support from the former president, the latter of whom is featured in two ads. In one, Obama states that Virginia elections are “some of the most important in the country this year.”

Obama also points to Democrat pet issues like abortion, stating, “We know Republicans will keep attacking abortion rights and the rights of women. That’s why having the right governor matters, and I’m proud to endorse Abigail Spanberger.”

Obama also asserts in the ads that Republican policies are “raising costs on working families so billionaires can get massive tax cuts.”

“As governor, Abigail will stand up for Virginia families. She’ll work to build an economy that works for everyone, not just big corporations and the wealthy. But it won’t happen without you,” he added.

The governor’s race is thought to be one of the bigger upcoming elections — something the Republican National Committee (RNC) is particularly focusing on.

“Registering voters, turning voters out, protecting the vote, and election integrity is by far the most important thing to the president is the most important thing to us at the party, and what we’ve been doing in New Jersey and Virginia for the last seven months is having our election integrity teams on the ground every cycle,” RNC Chairman Joe Gruters told Breitbart News Daily.

“While we did a great job in the 2024 cycle with our election integrity efforts, we’ve stepped up and added to it. We have, like I said, we’ve had people on the ground in both of those states from election integrity standpoint, from a Get Out the Vote standpoint, from helping these state parties, from helping local parties, from recruiting volunteers, from making sure we have the right attorneys in place, both from a paid standpoint and a volunteer standpoint,” he continued, making it clear that the first goal is to protect the vote, followed by turning out voters so GOP candidates can be successful.

He added that the remarks by Virginia Democrat candidate for Attorney General Jay Jones — musing about shooting a GOP leader — has helped Republicans and is hurting Democrats and “has damaged everybody across the board, including Abigail Spanberger.”