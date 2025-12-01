‘Rage Bait’ Crowned 2025 Oxford Dictionary Word of the Year

Online vernacular went legitimate this week when the Oxford Dictionary crowned “rage bait” the 2025 word of the year.

Oxford defined “rage bait” as an offshoot of “clickbait,” differentiating it as content made specifically to inspire outrage to increase engagement and potential profit for the original creator.

“Online content deliberately designed to elicit anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative, or offensive, typically posted in order to increase traffic to or engagement with a particular web page or social media account,” says the Oxford Dictionary definition.

The selection of “rage bait” came after three days of voting by more than 30,000 people.

“With 2025’s news cycle dominated by social unrest, debates about the regulation of online content, and concerns over digital wellbeing, our experts noticed that the use of rage bait this year has evolved to signal a deeper shift in how we talk about attention—both how it is given and how it is sought after—engagement, and ethics online,” noted Oxford.

“The emergence of rage bait as a standalone term highlights both the flexibility of the English language, where two established words can be combined to give a more specific meaning in a particular context (in this case, online) and come together to create a term that resonates with the world we live in today,” it added.

Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages, said that the increased usage of rage bait signifies that people have become more aware of online manipulation tactics.

“Before, the internet was focused on grabbing our attention by sparking curiosity in exchange for clicks, but now we’ve seen a dramatic shift to it hijacking and influencing our emotions, and how we respond,” he said. “It feels like the natural progression in an ongoing conversation about what it means to be human in a tech-driven world—and the extremes of online culture.”

Grathwohl added that “rage bait” complements Oxford selecting “brain rot” for 2024’s word of the year.

“Where last year’s choice, brain rot, captured the mental drain of endless scrolling, rage bait shines a light on the content purposefully engineered to spark outrage and drive clicks,” he said. “And together, they form a powerful cycle where outrage sparks engagement, algorithms amplify it, and constant exposure leaves us mentally exhausted. These words don’t just define trends; they reveal how digital platforms are reshaping our thinking and behavior.”

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.