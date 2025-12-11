A former high school music teacher has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The alleged relationship occurred years ago with a student at Maloney High School in Meriden. Ciara Picard, now 39, turned herself in to police on December 2, and according to details from the arrest warrant, Picard met the victim when they were only 13. Picard remained the student’s music teacher through all four years. The victim claims that Picard began the grooming when the student was a freshman, and she continued her advances throughout high school.

Picard reportedly communicated with the student via text, and the relationship became progressively more inappropriate. When the victim was 16, Picard allegedly took them to Symphony in New York, where Picard expressed that she wanted to kiss the victim. They allegedly shared a kiss at that time, and things continued to develop into a more sexual relationship, with Picard even telling the student that she “loved” him.

The relationship allegedly included sexual images sent via text, and the victim claims that Picard would visit his home when no one was there after school.

According to WTNH:

The victim told investigators about a specific incident when she attempted to perform oral sex on them, the arrest warrant said. The victim told police that he did not know what to do and felt like he had to comply. The victim showed investigators alleged graphic texts between them and Picard, where she would tell them “how bad she wanted” them and the sexual things she wanted to do to the victim, according to the arrest warrant. When detectives went to Maloney High School to visit Picard on Aug 26, she denied having any inappropriate relationship with students during her 13 years at the school. She then said she believes police are referring to the alleged relationship she had with the victim, according to the arrest warrant.

She later admitted that she “definitely crossed the line” with the former student in question and said their relationship ended in 2021. She has since resigned from the school and has been charged with “three counts of sexual assault in the second degree,” per the New York Post.

Assistant Superintendent Louis Bronk said of the situation, “Our first priority is always to assure the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”