Trump Posts Tribute to ‘Home Alone 2’ Casting Biden and Harris as Villains

On Christmas Day, the Team Trump Instagram account shared a social media post depicting President Donald Trump as Kevin McCallister from the 1992 film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, in a holiday-themed tribute to his cameo in the movie. The digitally altered image places former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris in the roles of the film’s antagonists.

The image, posted to the official @teamtrump Instagram account, features Donald Trump in the iconic surprised pose made famous by the film’s main character Kevin McCallister, originally played by actor Macaulay Culkin. Behind him are former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, both positioned as stand-ins for the film’s villains. The original Home Alone title is replaced with ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.’

The caption accompanying the post reads:

“Kevin would still be lost in Plaza if it weren’t for President @realdonaldtrump! Merry Christmas patriots!!❤️”

In Home Alone 2, Donald Trump makes a brief cameo as himself, appearing in a scene set in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel, which he owned at the time. As Kevin McCallister enters the hotel alone, he stops to ask Trump for directions. Trump responds by pointing and saying, “Down the hall and to the left,” before walking off screen. The moment has since become one of the film’s most talked-about cameos and a notable part of Trump’s pre-presidency pop culture presence.