Democrat Lawmaker: Focus of Hearing on Minnesota Somalian Fraud Should Be ‘White Men’

A Democrat lawmaker contended during a hearing on Wednesday about alleged widespread fraud in Minnesota that her colleagues should focus on crimes perpetrated by “white men” and American citizens instead of demonizing Somalis.

During the U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing, Rep. Emily Randall (D-WA) used her time during the questioning of Republican Minnesota state Rep. Kristan Robbins to launch off on a tirade about white men and Jan. 6 “insurrectionists,” Fox News reported.

“What percentage of sexual assaults in the United States are committed by White men?” Randall asked Robbins. “Fifty-seven percent.”

Randall went on to cite dozens of people she described as “Jan. 6 insurrectionists” who were pardoned and went on to commit more crimes. She also cited data indicating that 41 percent of murder suspects in the U.S. in 2023 were white, as well as data attributing most domestic extremism to men.

“We can trot out all the data that we want to create the sense that there is a bad guy. There is a bad group of people. There are folks that are not among us. There are folks who are other. And I think we should spend a lot more time looking at ourselves,” Randall said.

“Looking at American citizens. Looking at White men who are committing violence at disproportionate rates in our country, who are committing crimes at disproportionate rates in our country, including the President of the United States, who is sitting at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, as so many of my colleagues have pointed out,” she continued.

The White House called Randall “very sick” in a comment to Fox News Digital.

“Well-known symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome include: unhinged rantings and defending Somali fraudsters who rip off American taxpayers,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the outlet. “It sounds like Emily is unfortunately very sick. She should remember she was elected to represent hardworking Americans, not the fraudsters who steal their money.”

Randall’s remarks came after Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he will not seek re-election in the wake of reports of massive alleged fraud schemes, largely perpetrated by Somali immigrants.

RELATED: Pam Bondi: 85 Somalis Charged, 60 People Guilty in Minnesota Fraud

“The fraudsters — many of whom are from Minnesota’s Somali community — have stolen from programs meant to feed needy kids, provide services to autistic children, house low-income and disabled Americans, and provide healthcare to vulnerable Medicaid recipient,” Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said during the hearing.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.