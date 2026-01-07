The Department of Justice (DOJ) is sending even more prosecutors to Minnesota as federal investigators continue uncovering a massive COVID-19 fraud scheme among the state’s Somali immigrant population.

“The Department of Justice is dispatching a team of prosecutors to Minnesota to reinforce our U.S. Attorney’s Office and put the perpetrators of this widespread fraud behind bars,” Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News:

We will deliver severe consequences in Minnesota and stand ready to deploy to any other state where similar fraud schemes are robbing American taxpayers. [Emphasis added]

The surge of prosecutors to Minnesota comes as the Trump administration has sent about 2,000 federal agents to the Minneapolis-St. Paul region to crack down on fraud and illegal Somali migrants.

Since 2022, nearly 100 Minnesota residents have been charged with felony fraud, most related to the Feeding Our Future scandal, where mostly Somali immigrants raked in hundreds of millions through welfare money meant for poor Americans during COVID-19.

Of those charged with felony fraud in Minnesota, more than 86 percent are Somali immigrants. The Trump administration has estimated that some $19 billion has been stolen from taxpayers as a result of the fraud scheme.

