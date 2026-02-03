UK Firefighters Rescue Man Who Fell 30 Feet Down Well

Firefighters rescued a man who fell 30 feet down a well in Staffordshire, England, on Sunday morning.

Fire and rescue services were called to Cheadle — a small, historic market town in Staffordshire, England — at around 8:40 a.m., after a man plunged into the street well, according to a report by Talker News.

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told the outlet emergency crews were “at the scene of an incident on the Cheadle High Street after a man fell down a well,” adding, “We were called by colleagues at West Midlands Ambulance Service to the scene.”

Three separate crews showed up to rescue the man, who has not been identified, as well as a technical rescue unit from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, the spokesperson said.

Staffordshire Police closed the road while first responders tried to pull the man from the well.

Incredibly, the individual sustained only minor injuries after a two-hour effort to save his life, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

“At about 10:35 a.m., the man was rescued from the well and is being assessed by ambulance crews at the scene,” the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added.

Earlier, the county’s fire and rescue service had warned people to avoid the area, BBC News reported.

