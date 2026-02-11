A senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official who was allegedly involved in a massive surrogacy scam in California had an obsession with one of his children eventually becoming president of the United States, according to a new report.

Guojun Xuan and his partner Silvia Zhang allegedly took advantage of California’s wild west surrogacy industry to have at least 26 children via surrogates using Xuan’s sperm and an anonymous egg donor, The New Yorker detailed. The pair amassed more than two dozen children by creating their own agency, called Mark Surrogacy, which was located at their multimillion dollar home in Arcadia (seen above.)

Employees who worked at the couple’s home said Xuan was a “rich man who wants a lot of kids” by any means necessary, according to the New Yorker.

Other employees claimed Xuan was obsessed with having as many children as possible in the hopes that one would eventually become president of the United States, per the report.

“Several of the children were named after prominent US politicians and foreign leaders — which Song suggested was out of jealousy, since Xuan isn’t a ‘natural-born’ American and cannot run for president,” the New York Post detailed. Song had been an aide to the couple.



Xuan and Zhang allegedly posed as an unmarried couple who wanted to give their daughter a sibling — a claim which attracted dozens of women who agreed to be surrogates for the couple. None of the women were aware of the other surrogates when they entered into agreements, according to the report.

Xuan’s alleged surrogacy scam was revealed after a two-month-old infant under his care was hospitalized with head injuries in May 2025. Officials discovered the more than two dozen other children in his care, ranging from infants to teenagers. The couple is out on bond while a state child abuse investigation is ongoing, according to the report.

Since the pair was arrested, at least five more of their surrogates have given birth, according to reports cited by The Post. Some surrogate mothers are fighting for custody of the children after discovering the alleged scheme. Xuan and Zhang have filed lawsuits against at least two expecting surrogates who have allegedly cut off contact with the couple since their arrest, per the report.

The New Yorker piece alleges that Xuan’s behavior had become more chaotic in recent months, including actions such as carrying around business cards claiming to be a “Trump Doge Member,” “an Official Trump Cabinet Member,” and a “Trump Advisor,” although he appears to have no ties to the Trump administration.

#1 New York Times bestselling investigative journalist and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer wrote about Xuan’s alleged surrogacy scheme in his new book The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon and about how Chinese elites use the U.S. surrogacy industry to secure birthright citizenship for their children.

Schweizer details in a chapter of The Invisible Coup titled “China: The Manchurian Generation,” how Xuan has served for decades as a deputy of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regional People’s Congress, a branch of the Chinese government’s National People’s Congress. In the United States, Xuan also serves in senior leadership positions of several organizations controlled by the CCP and Chinese intelligence services called the United Front Work Department, including the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, where he serves on the executive committee, Schweizer writes.

Besides Xuan’s alleged scheme, Schweizer writes that records indicate there are at least 107 companies in California alone with the word surrogacy in the name — all owned by Chinese individuals.

Schweizer emphasized in his book that from a CCP perspective, Chinese elites using these services “offer no evidence that they reject the CCP and embrace American or Western values.” He also highlights how Communist China “has a long and notorious history of using mass migration as a strategic weapon.”

He writes:

In 1997, Great Britain began the two-­decade process of Hong Kong’s transition from British to communist Chinese rule. During that period, Beijing, under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party, engineered an elaborate effort to have more than eighty-three thousand Chinese with fake identities migrate to Hong Kong. These immigrants represented 1.4 percent of Hong Kong’s population, but even more importantly, they totaled 9.12 percent of the territory’s voting population.

“These fifth columnists appear to be ordinary immigrants, but they carry the Chinese government’s official blessing,” explained scholar Yin Qian, as quoted by Schweizer.

“These migrants served as Beijing’s ‘invisible hand’ to steer the territory in the designed direction,” Qian added.

Schweizer's The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list