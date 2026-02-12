Gallup to Cease Tracking Presidential Approval After 88 Years

Gallup, a leading public opinion polling agency, announced on Wednesday that it will no longer track presidential approval ratings after 88 years of doing so.

The company confirmed to The Hill that it would cease publishing approval and favorability ratings for individual political figures this year. The polling agency said in a statement the change “reflects an evolution in how Gallup focuses its public research and thought leadership.”

“Our commitment is to long-term, methodologically sound research on issues and conditions that shape people’s lives,” a Gallup spokesperson told the outlet. “That work will continue through the Gallup Poll Social Series, the Gallup Quarterly Business Review, the World Poll, and our portfolio of U.S. and global research.”

The Gallup Presidential Approval Rating has been considered one of the top ways of measuring public opinion of a president’s performance by media outlets.

When The Hill asked Gallup whether the agency had heard feedback from the White House or anyone in the Trump administration before its decision, a spokesperson said, “This is a strategic shift solely based on Gallup’s research goals and priorities.”

“This change is part of a broader, ongoing effort to align all of Gallup’s public work with its mission,” the spokesperson said. “We look forward to continuing to offer independent research that adheres to the highest standards of social science.”

Gallup polls on a variety of issues outside of partisan policies, including topics like faith, employment, AI, and public trust in major institutions.