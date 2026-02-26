Frozen Blueberries Recalled Due to Life-Threatening Listeria Risk

Federal regulators have recalled about 55,000 pounds of frozen blueberries over potential contamination of Listeria.

Oregon Potato Company, which specializes in frozen potatoes, vegetables, and fruits, has flagged 55,689 pounds of quick-frozen blueberries, according to the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

Authorities made the notice on February 12; however, the risk was upgraded to a Class 1 recall with officials warning that the exposure risk to Listeria “could cause serious averse health consequences or death.” The product was distributed throughout Michigan, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, and Canada.

The frozen blueberries were moved between businesses within the supply chain and not directly to consumers.

Fox Business wrote:

The affected items include 30-pound cases with expiration dates from July 23, 2027, to July 24, 2027, bearing lot codes 2055 B2, 2065 B1 and 2065 B3. They are packaged in polyethylene bags within corrugated cases, a specialized dual-layered design. Regulators stated that 1,400-pound totes were also affected, with lot codes 3305 A1 and 3305 B1, both expiring on Nov. 25, 2027. The product is packaged in polyethylene liners within Gaylord totes, which are heavy-duty, industrial-grade plastic bags placed in large bulk-shipping containers.

Listeria is usually not a concern for adults; although it may be fatal for unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.