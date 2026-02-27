Actress Kristen Stewart is suggesting that Americans stop buying burgers during the daytime in order to protest the crackdown on illegal immigrants.

After being asked, “What would break your heart if it disappeared from LA?” the Twilight star replied, “immigrants,” before offering the public a lengthy word-salad that contained a bizarre suggestion for protesting the United States’ crackdown on illegal immigration.

“I, I can’t stand the idea that the dismantling of the culture that did have a hand in, like, making me who I am, which is so meaningless in the face of people’s lives being, like, completely unearthed, uprooted, destroyed, like, just the, this is, this is, like, not who we are,” Stewart continued.

“So, like, where I’m from, I don’t identify with that right now. And so like, I, I, I, I, I definitely am dying every day thinking, so do we make movies about this? Do we throw all of our money at it?” the Snow White and the Huntsman star added.

Stewart went on to suggest that perhaps refraining from buying burgers during the daytime could be a way to protest the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

“Do we stop buying burgers in the daytime? What do we do about this?” the actress asked, adding, “Like it, I can’t, I can’t fathom that it’s happening until it doesn’t happen. It’s like Los Angeles doesn’t exist without all of us.”

