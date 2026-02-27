Megan Rapinoe Calls USA Men’s Hockey Team ‘Clowns’ for Visiting Trump

Former U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) player Megan Rapinoe is calling the USA men’s hockey team a bunch of “clowns,” claiming they ruined their gold medal moment by accepting President Trump’s invite to the White House and State of the Union.

In a recent episode of her podcast with ex-WNBA player Sue Bird, Rapinoe described the men’s hockey team’s White House visit as a “classic ripping defeat from the jaws of victory.”

“The United States men’s hockey team, in their utter moment of glory, childhood dreams come true, once in a lifetime accomplishment, sensational, ruined it for themselves,” Rapinoe said.

“Because they allowed themselves to be totally co-opted by a clown. And now you’re a clown. You look like a clown.”

Rapinoe, of course, has her own history with visiting presidents.

This makes it clear that Rapinoe has no issue with athletes visiting politicians, per se; she has issues with athletes visiting President Trump.

The former USWNT captain also took issue with Trump’s joke during his post-game call with the men’s team, when he quipped that he would have to invite the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s hockey team as well, lest he be “impeached.”

“I don’t understand the funny part of the joke,” Rapinoe said.

She continued, “And, I’m just like … why don’t you respect you more than to have that moment be taken by someone for no reason at all, take a huge swing and a jab at women who did the exact same thing you did?”

During his Tuesday night State of the Union address, Trump revealed that the women’s team would be hosted at the White House to celebrate their Olympic gold medal. However, on Thursday, the USA women’s hockey team captain told Good Morning America she was unsure if the team would make the White House visit.