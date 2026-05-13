The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a student at Freedom High School in Loudoun County, Virginia, who allegedly covertly recorded other students in a restroom on campus.

School principal Tania Brown sent an email to parents late last month announcing that school administrators had receive a report of a student recording another student in the bathroom and that law enforcement is investigating the allegations, Fox News reported.

Brown sent a follow-up email last week, telling parents that the incident is not isolated, and asked anyone with more information to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, according to the report.

7News reporter Nick Minock reported this week that several sources have alleged that the student under investigation identifies as transgender. Sources allegedly told the reporter there may be more than 40 potential victims spanning three years.

Loudoun County Public Schools told Fox News it is working with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the claims. The school district appears to deny reports that the accused student identifies as transgender.

“These are significant allegations that we take extremely seriously. Loudoun County Public Schools is committed to transparency and will continue to provide accurate information to the community while working within the applicable legal parameters concerning the privacy rights of students and staff,” the district said in a statement.

“We can also confirm that there are no reports that students involved in these incidents were in a restroom inconsistent with their biological sex,” the district spokesperson continued.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the investigation to the outlet but said it could not confirm the number of victims at this time.

The school district, which is located approximately 40 miles outside of Washington, DC, has been the subject of many scandals around its rules allowing transgender-identifying males to access female spaces.

Currently, the school district is in a legal battle with the parents of two students who were suspended and accused of sexual harassment last year for asking why a trans-identifying girl was allowed in the boys’ locker room, according to the report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.