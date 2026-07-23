Italian Town Tells Tourists They Will Be Fined for Wearing Beachwear in the Streets

A popular vacation town in Italy set a new policy that would fine tourists who prance around in skimpy swimwear instead of respectable clothing.

Varenna, which is a lakeside village on Lake Como, updated its urban police regulation to prohibit visitors from strolling around in only swimwear or walking around shirtless. The fines for violations range from $57 to about $228 — or €50 to €200, Fox News reported.

“Throughout the entire municipal territory of Varenna, it is prohibited to remain shirtless or wearing only swimwear, except on beaches, piers, and boat docks,” the town’s tourism website reads.

Town officials said the rules are to mitigate the side effects of over-tourism as tourists flock to visit the scenic village every year.

“Varenna is a wonderful village, and we are proud to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world every year,” Mauro Manzoni, Varenna’s mayor, told The Guardian. “However, our residents’ quality of life cannot be sacrificed on the altar of mass tourism.”

Varenna only has a population of approximately 646 residents and is about 4.85 square miles, according to Italy’s national statistics agency.

The outlet reached out to the Municipality of Varenna for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.