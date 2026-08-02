Microsoft co-founder and private citizen Bill Gates received top security clearance from the Department of Energy (DOE), giving him access to deep government secrets for seven years, according to a letter obtained by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

The billionaire was given “Q security clearance” from 2014 to 2021, beginning during Barack Obama’s presidency and overlapping Dr. Anthony Fauci’s controversial and powerful tenure heading the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), according to the Daily Caller’s reporting of the letter.

Sen. Paul requested the letter be entered into the Congressional record during Wednesday’s committee hearing where the now retired disease doctor evoked Fifth Amendment protection more than 100 times when faced with questions.

“Q” top secret clearance “typically applies to positions involving nuclear weapons design, national laboratories, critical energy infrastructure and classified scientific research,” according to the National Security Law Firm (NSLF).

The clearance for longtime vaccine advocate Gates begs the question as to whether he was involved in any kind of virus weaponization or deeply classified scientific research, or at the very least, why did he need to know about it.

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requested comment from the DOE and the Gates Foundation but as of Sunday was still waiting for a response, as well as one from Sen. Paul’s office.

Dr. Fauci, evoking the Fifth, stonewalled a wide variety of questions during the hearing, including about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and role his agency may have played in funding the possible creation of the deadly virus in a Chinese research lab.

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The Caller reported that “emails showed Fauci communicating with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, an executive at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and a Chinese health official whom Fauci told that the two countries would ‘get through this together.’”

Since shortly after the Covid pandemic, Paul, himself an M.D., has been trying to hold Fauci accountable for his role that heavily influenced masking, social distancing and shutdowns during the deadly outbreak.

The Wuhan lab, suspected as causing the Covid leak, was conducting research into “gain of function” where scientists manipulate viruses to make them more powerful and infectious to anticipate creating better vaccines.

Fauci’s NIAFD funded research at the lab, which also was developing biological weapon technology, Paul alleged at the hearing. The 2014 to 2021 period when Gates had the clearance corresponds with the years Fauci was funding gain of function studies, according to Paul.

Paul discussed the danger of that research late last month on Fox News.

“The blame equally should go not only to Chinese authorities, but to Anthony Fauci and all those who advocated for this,” Paul said. “Look, Bill Gates has been over there recently. Bill Gates is the largest funder of trying to find these viruses in remote caves and bring them to big cities.”

Paul continued, “What happened in China is they went 8 to 10 hours south of Wuhan, 2 to 300 feet deep into a cave, found viruses and took them back to a city of 15 million.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.