Michigan Democrat Warns Against Abdul El-Sayed: Socialist Politicians Are ‘More Racist than KKK’

A Michigan Democrat state lawmaker is warning voters not to support U.S. candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed and said socialist politicians take black voters for granted.

“It doesn’t change, it’s just different slave owners,” Democratic Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett told Fox News Digital, referring to Democrat Party leaders who treat black voters as a monolith who should only support left-wing candidates.

She also accused El-Sayed of not supporting the best interests of black people in Michigan and said the far-left rising socialist wing of the Democrat Party is “more racist than the KKK.”

She further accused prominent black activists, including Al Sharpton and Detroit pastor Horace Sheffield III — who has worked with El-Sayed’s campaign — of “keep[ing] the knee on [black voters’] neck.” Whitsett said the black community is “waking up” and realizing the influence their vote has.

“You can see the serious divide of the crazy socialist far-left and especially the white women,” Whitsett said. “They are the worst and the most racist that there possibly ever could be. They’re, I think, they’re more racist than the KKK.”

“Are you trying to help the black community or are you trying to kill it?” she said rhetorically. “Are you trying to keep people stupid and ill-informed or what? Because right now I can’t tell, right? Is this voter education or are you just trying to make sure you count your slaves on the plantation.”

Whitsett said she is “going to stand on Bible first” and “stand on community first” and does not care about gaining power in the Democrat Party.

“I always try to be a voice of reason, and I’m not a go-along, get-along. So, my whole thing is it has to make sense, and I am definitely family over party. God over party is of the utmost importance,” she said.

“So for me, when you point that out to people, it’s just common sense that to people, that’s just common sense that El-Sayed is not the candidate,” she continued. “There’s just no way. It doesn’t line up. It doesn’t line up biblically, and it doesn’t line up with common sense.”

She also noted that while she believes everyone should have medical insurance, El-Sayed has not been able to explain his campaign promise of Medicare for All and how it would be practically implemented.

Whitsett’s term is over at the end of the year and she plans to retire.

El-Sayed’s campaign did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment by time of publication.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.