Whoopi Goldberg Stops Audience From Booing Mention of Ted Cruz

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg stopped the audience from booing the mention of upcoming guest Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Goldberg said, “Tonight, you-know-who will be the headliner at the very first ever Republican midterm convention. Other speakers include VP JD Vance, Health Secretary RFK Jr., and our guest later on in the show, Senator Ted Cruz. But –”

After some audience members booed, Goldberg said, “Uh-uh. No, no, no, no. You know what, let’s – look, this is a place where Barbara Walters made sure that anybody who wanted to come and have a good conversation could come. So, we want people to come, and we want to engage them. We don’t agree with them always, we don’t gel with them always, but we are respectful, and I know you will be too. I know you will be. Sometimes stuff, it’s like a burp, it comes up but just swallow it back down.”

She added, “Yeah, okay. But a lot of Republicans, including some candidates in key battleground states, say they’re going to be no shows this evening. So I’m supposed to ask you all, do you think tonight’s convention will re-energize Republican voters?”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “No, I have not talked to a Republican operative privately who isn’t saying this is just a waste of time and money.”

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