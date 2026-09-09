Trump Administration Seeks to Exclude Illegal Aliens, Foreign Visitors from 2030 Census

President Donald Trump’s Department of Commerce is seeking to significantly change the 2030 Census by excluding illegal aliens and foreign visitors from the count so that apportionment of congressional districts is more accurate.

This week, the Trump administration issued a proposed federal rule to exclude illegal aliens from the census when deciding how many congressional seats a state secures. The number of congressional seats a state has also determines how many Electoral College votes each state gets in presidential elections.

“In particular, the Census Bureau finds merit in the interpretive argument outlined above and has preliminarily determined that, under the best reading of the Constitutional mandate, illegal aliens (among others) should not be included in the apportionment count, as they are not true inhabitants, members of the body politic, or persons with a ‘usual residence’ in the United States due to their lack of a sufficient tie and allegiance to the United States,” the proposed rule states:

Additionally and/or in the alternative, the Census Bureau has preliminarily determined, after revisiting and reviewing the applicable law, that excluding illegal aliens (among others) from the apportionment count is a lawful and appropriate exercise of the Census Bureau’s discretion under 13 U.S.C. 141, Franklin v. Massachusetts, and all other applicable law. [Emphasis added.]

In 2024, the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) found that each single percentage point increase in the foreign share of a congressional district’s population is associated with a 1.8 percentage point increase in the Democrat share of the two-party vote for that district.

“This reflects the fact that the voters who live around non-citizens tend to be Democrats, who end up having more voting power due to the presence of a large number of non-citizens,” CIS researchers wrote. “This is not evidence of non-citizens voting.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.