Dennis Lennox: Trump Won MI by 10K Votes; Detroit Has 32K More Voters than Actual Residents

Detroit has over 32,000 more registered voters than adult citizens of voting age, explained Michigan-based political commentator Dennis Lennox in a Monday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Lennox drew on findings in a lawsuit filed by the conservative Public Interest Legal Foundation against two of Detroit’s city officials: Clerk Janice Winfrey, a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2016 and currently serves on the Michigan Democratic Party State Central Committee, and George Azzouz, the city’s elections director.

Lennox said, “Essentially, this national conservative legal foundation — through some open records requests, found out that like 32,000 people — at least — in Detroit, more than there are people in the city, are registered to vote, right? So there are more than 32,000 extra voters on the books than there are people alive in Detroit, let alone the dead population, this 1823 voter out there, who knows, I suspect they’ve been for a long time, right?”

Lennox added, “There are 2,400 other dead people on the books in Detroit — 4,700 people who are registered more than once. There are 16,000-plus voters in Detroit when you look at their voter registration form, it doesn’t actually say when they registered to vote or what day they signed their voter registration card.”

The aforementioned lawsuit contrasts data from Detroit’s official general election results in 2016 and the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016 American Community Survey. Detroit had 511,786 registered voters for the 2016 presidential election despite its voting voting age population of 479,267, yielding a difference of 32,519.

“The City of Detroit’s voter rolls contain thousands of ineligible deceased registrants, some who have been dead for extraordinary amounts of time, and the Defendants do not have a reasonable list maintenance program to detect and remove deceased registrants from the rolls,” alleges the lawsuit. “Detroit has more registered voters than adult citizens of voting age.”

“Trump only won Michigan by 10,000 votes in 2016,” noted Lennox.

