Steve Scalise: Democrat Candidates Hold 63 Million Trump Voters in Contempt

Democrat presidential candidates hold 63 million Americans who voted for President Donald Trump in contempt, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) observed Friday during an interview with Alex Marlow, host of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily.

Scalise said, “They have disdain. It’s not just for President Trump; it’s for the 63 million Americans who voted for President Trump, the forgotten men and women, people in the Rust Belt who have been left behind by the liberal elites in Washington.”



Scalise added, “You listened to all the people on the stage last night. I didn’t even [need to] watch the debate last night to know that none of them have had any record of success on any of these issues. Their economic plans would wreck what is the greatest economy in the entire world.”

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was an improvement over the previous status quo of the North American Free Trade Act (NAFTA), stated Scalise.

“President Trump went and negotiated a better deal with Mexico and a better deal with Canada,” Scalise said. “Barack Obama couldn’t get a better deal with any of our allies because they kept taking advantage of us. You look at what happened in NATO. President Trump came in and made our NATO allies, they’re good friends, but they were taking advantage of us. They weren’t paying their fair share of two percent of their GDP that every country agreed to after World War II. President Trump finally has them stepping up and doing more of their part.”

Scalise continued, “If you don’t like NAFTA, this is a better deal than NAFTA, and if you like NAFTA, this is a better deal than NAFTA. The president went and negotiated a really good deal for American workers. The real win is for American workers, who are going to get well over 160,000 new jobs in our economy right off the bat. Plus you get the ability to sell products in countries like Canada that you couldn’t sell [before].”

Scalise went on. “The bigger message is for everybody else around the world; it says that we can close deals. The president can go and negotiate a better deal, but until Congress ratifies it, it doesn’t happen. Pelosi should’ve had this on the [House] floor six months ago. It would’ve passed overwhelmingly like it did yesterday, but she held it up because of her obsession with impeaching him, like she’s held up so many other things that matter to families.”

“For China, yesterday, this was not a good day,” concluded Scalise, describing American trade deals with Canada, Mexico, Japan, and European states as measures decreasing U.S. dependency on Chinese exports.

